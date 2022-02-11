Barclays PLC Has $374,000 Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 656,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

