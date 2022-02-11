Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,569,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $160,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

NYSE BCS opened at $11.40 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.