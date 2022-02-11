Barclays PLC Sells 20,921 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
