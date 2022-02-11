Barclays Trims Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Target Price to $450.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $485.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.10.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $386.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $312.42 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day moving average of $391.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.