Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 3.26% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth $130,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,745. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $46,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

