Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Bark & Co stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 146,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BARK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bark & Co by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

