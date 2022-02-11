Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.91. Bark & Co shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 56,691 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BARK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bark & Co by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

