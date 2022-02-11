Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Purchases 308 Shares

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,669.75).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 629 ($8.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. Barratt Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 691.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.49) to GBX 870 ($11.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.29) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.95) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 815.67 ($11.03).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.