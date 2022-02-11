Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,083,000 after buying an additional 76,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,284,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $75.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69.

