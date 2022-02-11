Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 315 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after purchasing an additional 986,147 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.