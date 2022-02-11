Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 3.76% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 455.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

