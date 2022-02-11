Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 268 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $228.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.15 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

