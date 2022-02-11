Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 3,655 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,010,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,858 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.
