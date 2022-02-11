Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 547 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of CLIX stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

