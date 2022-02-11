Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in January

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

BCEKF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,294. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

