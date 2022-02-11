Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Belden updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 452,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. Belden has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 7.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belden stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. boosted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

