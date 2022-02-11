Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Belden also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BDC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 7,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belden stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

