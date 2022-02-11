BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $995.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,463,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

