Bellway’s (BWY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.80) to GBX 4,360 ($58.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).
Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,002 ($40.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,238.12.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
