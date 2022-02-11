Bellway’s (BWY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.80) to GBX 4,360 ($58.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,002 ($40.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,238.12.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.75) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($144,179.22).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

