Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $15.54 million and $316,012.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.30 or 0.06994453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.81 or 1.00457035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006280 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

