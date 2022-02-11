Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.71) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.24).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON PETS opened at GBX 403.80 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 367.60 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($7.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 442.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 468.83.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.