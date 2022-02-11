Berkley W R Corp Acquires 24,641 Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.82% of American Acquisition Opportunity worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity stock remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

