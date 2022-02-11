Berkley W R Corp Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 346,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,923. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

