Berkley W R Corp Purchases 11,179 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 185,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

