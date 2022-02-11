Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BERY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

