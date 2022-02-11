Beyond Finance (BYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.00 or 0.06858624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,485.99 or 0.99895637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

