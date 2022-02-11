BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

General Catalyst Group Management LLC reduced its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598,997 shares during the period. BigCommerce makes up approximately 10.3% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. General Catalyst Group Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BigCommerce worth $202,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $87,896.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,165. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.45. 12,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,589. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.