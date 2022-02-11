Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

About Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.