Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

BILI opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

