Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin Sells 3,334 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allison Mnookin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00.

BILL opened at $252.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $252.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bill.com by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $10,525,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Bill.com by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

