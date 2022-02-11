Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $518.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $422.87 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $338.79 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.50 and its 200-day moving average is $475.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

