BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.51

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.51 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 72604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.51.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,714,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.