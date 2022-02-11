Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.