BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 2267996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.21.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.33.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.