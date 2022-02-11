BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $145.00 at JMP Securities

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $152.44.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.