BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3,606.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,620,354 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $41,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

