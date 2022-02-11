BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.06

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 61512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

