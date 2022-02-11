BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.06

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 61512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
