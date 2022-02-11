Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 42,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,698. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.