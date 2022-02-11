Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 42,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,698. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

