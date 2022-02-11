BMO Capital Markets Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.76.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $596.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -359.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $203,440,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $169,596,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

