BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$80.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SLF. National Bankshares lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.54.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

TSE:SLF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$69.67. 1,182,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,711. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.04 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The company has a market cap of C$40.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.