BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($79.31) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

EPA BNP opened at €66.56 ($76.51) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($79.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.57.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

