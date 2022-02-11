BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,022. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

