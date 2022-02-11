BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.17

Shares of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 2488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

