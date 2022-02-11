Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 3.3% Higher

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.10). 17,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 236,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($2.03).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOKU shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boku from GBX 260 ($3.52) to GBX 270 ($3.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

