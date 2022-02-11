Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$1.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 13,709,019 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

