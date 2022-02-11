Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$2.65 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.28.

Bombardier stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,026. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

