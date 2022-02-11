BoringDAO Trading Down 27% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $324.01 or 0.00763009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 27% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $46.54 million and $4,563.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00102817 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

