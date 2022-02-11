Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 691,079 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,000. NortonLifeLock makes up about 1.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.12% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $9,867,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,262,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $4,364,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

