Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 162,849 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,849 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 5.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $150,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 446,155.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 343.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.88. 4,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.13 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

