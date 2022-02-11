British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,269 ($44.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,923.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,733.52. The firm has a market cap of £75.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,297 ($44.58).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

